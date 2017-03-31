New Transfer Talk header

Yohan Cabaye hints at Marseille move

Yohan Cabaye of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Ham United at Selhurst Park on October 17, 2015
Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye suggests that he could move to Marseille at the end of the season.
European Football Editor
Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye has suggested that he could move to Marseille at the end of the season.

Cabaye is Palace's record signing, with the France international joining the Eagles from Paris Saint-Germain in 2015 after struggling to make his mark in Paris.

The central midfielder has also struggled to replicate his best form at Selhurst Park, however, and the 31-year-old has revealed that he would be "open" to joining Marseille at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

"We are still in the mindset of fighting relegation. That is my priority. For the rest, we will see," Cabaye told BeIN Sports. "I know [Marseille manager] Rudi Garcia well, Marseille have a good project. In life, everything is possible. I do not know what the future holds for me. I am open to all."

Cabaye has scored twice in 25 Premier League appearances for Palace this season.

