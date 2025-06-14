Sports Mole challenges you to detail the progression of the British record transfer fee since Trevor Francis's famous £1m move in 1979.

The 2025 summer transfer window has officially opened, and with teams already working to boost their squads ahead of the 2025-26 season, plenty of business is expected for a vast majority of clubs.

The rules surrounding Financial Fair Play continue to cause issues for several sides, with the likes of Aston Villa among the teams that will allegedly find it difficult to boost their squad in the summer window.

The Villans, among others, will reportedly have to sell in order to buy, while other teams across the league have already started to spend their summer funds.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool are all aiming to heavily strengthen ahead of an expected Premier League title race, while other teams are aiming to climb the table and achieve their respective objectives.

There are expected to be record-breaking incomings in the Premier League during the summer window, but no transfer records have been broken as of yet.

One of the first major record-breakers, Trevor Francis became Britain's first Â£1m footballer when he transferred from Birmingham City to Nottingham Forest in February 1979, with the fee believed to be in the region of Â£1.18m.

The 52-time England international also went on to represent Man City, Sampdoria, Atalanta BC, Rangers and Queens Park Rangers before retiring at Sheffield Wednesday in 1994.

Francis famously netted the winning goal for Forest in the 1979 European Cup final against Malmo and also helped the English club lift the trophy the following year.

He would later step into management, taking charge of QPR, Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham and Crystal Palace.

Francis's name will forever be remembered when it comes to British transfers, but can you detail the progression of the British record transfer fee from February 1979 to the present day?