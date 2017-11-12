Agent: 'Plenty of clubs want Patrice Evra'

Patrice Evra's agent hints that the full-back could make a swift return to action as "several clubs" have made contact over a free transfer.

The agent of Patrice Evra has revealed that "several clubs" have already shown an interest in signing the sacked Marseille full-back.

Evra is without a club after having his contract terminated by the Phocians on Friday, eight days on from kung-fu kicking one of his own supporters before a Europa League match.

The France international was banned from UEFA competition until the end of the season, but further punishment followed as Marseille severed all ties.

Representative Federico Pastorello has hinted that Evra may make a swift return to the field, however, as a number of unnamed teams have made contact.

"He knows he was wrong, but his career cannot stop like that," Pastorello told Gazzetta dello Sport. "We have already been contacted by several clubs. He is even stronger physically than he was five or six years ago."

Pastorello played down talk of a move to Napoli, however, as Evra spent three years at Serie A rivals Juventus before leaving for Marseille in January.