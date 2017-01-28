Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

Salvatore Sirigu latest goalkeeper to be linked with Chelsea move

A report claims that Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu, who is currently on loan with Sevilla, is Chelsea's new top target to replace Asmir Begovic. Read more.

Wayne Rooney 'ready to quit Manchester United for China move'

Wayne Rooney will reportedly bring his 13-year spell at Manchester United to an end in the summer, with Chinese Super League clubs willing to offer him £1m a week. Read more.

Robert Snodgrass completes switch to West Ham United

Hull City midfielder Robert Snodgrass joins West Ham United in a £10m deal. Read more.

Antonio Conte: 'Asmir Begovic can leave if replacement found'

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte reveals that he will let Asmir Begovic leave the club this month if "a suitable replacement" can be signed before the transfer window closes. Read more.

Frank Lampard: 'I've had offers to return to Premier League'

Frank Lampard says that he has already rejected a return to the Premier League as he deliberates over whether to continue his playing career. Read more.

Paul Lambert confirms Wolves keen on permanent deal for Helder Costa

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert confirms that the club are trying to sign Helder Costa on a permanent deal from Benfica. Read more.

Liverpool confirm new deal for defender Joe Gomez

Liverpool announce that defender Joe Gomez has signed a new long-term deal at Anfield. Read more.

Crystal Palace consider move for former Manchester United winger Gabriel Obertan?

Crystal Palace are reportedly considering a bid for former Manchester United and Newcastle United winger Gabriel Obertan, who is free to leave Anzhi Makhachkala. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Joao Teixeira makes switch to Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest agree a deal with Benfica which will see Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Joao Texiera make the switch to the City Ground. Read more.

Barnsley complete deal for Leeds United midfielder Alex Mowatt

Barnsley announce that they have signed midfielder Alex Mowatt on a two-and-a-half year deal from Yorkshire rivals Leeds United. Read more.

Walter Mazzarri confirms offers for Watford striker Odion Ighalo

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri confirms that the Hornets have received offers for striker Odion Ighalo. Read more.

Chelsea identify Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow as possible target?

Chelsea reportedly identify Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow as a potential transfer target should they fail in a bid to sign Craig Gordon from Celtic. Read more.

West Ham United 'want Fenerbahce full-back Hasan Ali Kaldirim'

A report claims that West Ham United want to tie up a deal for Fenerbahce defender Hasan Ali Kaldirim this month. Read more.

Report: Manchester United to keep Ashley Young

A report claims that Ashley Young will stay at Manchester United this month despite the 31-year-old's lack of football. Read more.

Sebastian Giovinco reveals Barcelona snub

Italian forward Sebastian Giovinco says that he rejected interest from Barcelona before joining Toronto because he "would have been a ball boy" at Camp Nou. Read more.

Antonio Conte hints at late January signing

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte suggests that his club could bring in reinforcements before the January transfer window slams shut. Read more.

Joe Gomez to sign new Liverpool deal?

A report claims that Liverpool will offer young defender Joe Gomez a new five-year contract. Read more.

Las Palmas confident of Jese Rodriguez deal

Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez hopes that Paris Saint-Germain attacker Jese Rodriguez will turn down interest from England to join the La Liga club on loan. Read more.

Marco Silva: 'Robert Snodgrass wants to leave Hull City'

Hull City boss Marco Silva confirms that in-demand Robert Snodgrass wants to leave the KCOM Stadium this month. Read more.

Report: Arsenal to swoop for Marco Reus if Alexis Sanchez leaves

Arsenal will reportedly swoop for Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus if Alexis Sanchez leaves at the end of the season. Read more.

Liverpool tracking Real Betis left-back Riza Durmisi?

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Real Betis left-back Riza Durmisi. Read more.

Brentford sign Dutch winger Florian Jozefzoon from PSV Eindhoven

Brentford announce the signing of Florian Jozefzoon from PSV Eindhoven on a six-month deal. Read more.

Mathieu Debuchy told he can leave Arsenal after playing just 16 minutes

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger tells Mathieu Debuchy that he is allowed to leave the club. Read more.

Jose Baxter to be welcomed back to Everton after serving drugs ban

Everton hand a 12-month contract to academy product Jose Baxter, despite the midfielder currently being banned for failing a drugs test. Read more.