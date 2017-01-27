Crystal Palace are reportedly considering a bid for former Manchester United and Newcastle United winger Gabriel Obertan, who is free to leave Anzhi Makhachkala.

Gabriel Obertan has reportedly emerged as a surprise transfer target for Crystal Palace.

The former Manchester United and Newcastle United winger has spent the first half of the season in Russia with Anzhi Makhachkala, but the club are being forced to part ways with a number of players due to financial problems.

That has resulted in the 27-year-old being made available and according to Francefootball.fr, Palace are ready to take advantage.

It has been claimed that the Eagles are battling it out with AEK Athens and Standard Liege as they all consider getting a deal over the line during the final days of the window.

During his career, Obertan has made 72 appearances in league action in England, scoring two goals.