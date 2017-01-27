New Transfer Talk header

Barnsley complete deal for Leeds United midfielder Alex Mowatt

Alex Mowatt of Leeds United celebrates his goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on February 14, 2015
Barnsley announce that they have signed midfielder Alex Mowatt on a two-and-a-half year deal from Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.
Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 at 17:08 UK

Midfielder Alex Mowatt has left Leeds United to sign a two-and-a-half year deal with Barnsley.

Earlier this week, Barnsley sold key man Conor Hourihane to Aston Villa but they have wasted little time in replacing him with the acquisition of the 21-year-old.

The Tykes have signed Mowatt for an undisclosed fee, and manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that the club have made "a big signing".

He told the club's official website: "This is a big signing for us and I'm really pleased to bring Alex into the group. He's a very talented footballer and has got over 100 appearances under his belt already, at the age of just 21 so he is an excellent addition to the Club.

"We knew that his contract was approaching its end at Leeds and moved quickly to ensure we could bring him here on a permanent basis. He adds quality to an area that we had identified as needing it.

"He's a left-footed player which adds some balance to the midfield too. He's young, hungry and determined to be a success here which is exactly what we need at the Club. I'm looking forward to him getting into training and integrating him within the group."

Mowatt leaves Elland Road having scored 12 goals in 125 appearances in all competitions.

