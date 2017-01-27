New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sebastian Giovinco reveals Barcelona snub

Sebastian Giovinco #10 of the Toronto FC in action against the Columbus Crew SC on March 14, 2015
© Getty Images
Italian forward Sebastian Giovinco says that he rejected interest from Barcelona before joining Toronto because he "would have been a ball boy" at Camp Nou.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 at 15:00 UK

Italian forward Sebastian Giovinco has revealed that he turned down interest from Barcelona before joining Toronto because he "would have been a ball boy" at Camp Nou.

Giovinco, 30, left Juventus for Toronto in 2015 and has scored 45 times in 72 appearances during a successful spell with the Canadian outfit.

The 23-time Italian international has claimed that Barcelona wanted to keep him in European football, but the presence of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez would have made it impossible to get a game.

"It's true that in the past there was interest from Barcelona but I would have been a ball boy there," Giovinco told reporters. "With the three stars they have in attack, I would not have played at all. I wasn't interested because I want to play.

"Neymar, Messi and Suarez could have played with one leg and still have an impact, so there was no sense in going there."

Giovinco, who played more than 130 times for Juventus between 2006 and 2015, managed 22 goals in 37 appearances for Toronto last season.

Sebastian Giovinco #10 of the Toronto FC in action against the Columbus Crew SC on March 14, 2015
Read Next:
Sebastian Giovinco rules out Barca move
>
View our homepages for Sebastian Giovinco, Neymar, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Sebastian Giovinco #10 of the Toronto FC in action against the Columbus Crew SC on March 14, 2015
Sebastian Giovinco reveals Barcelona snub
 Saul Niguez and Jordi Alba in action during the Champions League quarter-final between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on April 13, 2016
Barcelona to meet Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey semi-finals
 Lionel Messi of Argentina (R) looks dejected after a goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014
Diego Maradona: 'Lionel Messi doesn't need World Cup win to seal legacy'
Result: Barcelona through with thumping winLuis Enrique coy on Barca exit reportsLewandowski "very happy" at BayernCoutinho 'to sign new five-year contract'Liverpool to open talks with Coutinho?
Barcelona consider move for Falkirk defender?Rakitic: 'I want to stay at Barcelona forever'Lionel Messi contract talks "going very well"Busquets out with sprained ankle ligamentsResult: Barcelona comfortable winners at Ipurua
> Barcelona Homepage
More Toronto News
Sebastian Giovinco #10 of the Toronto FC in action against the Columbus Crew SC on March 14, 2015
Sebastian Giovinco reveals Barcelona snub
 A general view of BMO Field during an MLS soccer game between the Houston Dynamo and Toronto FC at BMO Field on May 10, 2015
Result: Seattle Sounders beat Toronto FC on penalties to clinch MLS Cup
 Michael Bradley (4) of the United States celebrates a goal with United States teammates during the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Panama and United States at Sporting Park in Kansas City, Kansas on July 13, 2015
Michael Bradley hails father Bob Bradley
Sebastian Giovinco rules out Barca moveJohn Carver wants MLS returnAgent: 'Barcelona were interested in Giovinco'Agent rules out Giovinco loan moveJohn Carver to return to MLS management?
Result: Montreal crush Toronto for semi berthResult: Montreal beat Toronto to gain home advantageResult: Higuain helps Columbus Crew to victoryResult: Toronto secure spot in playoffsSebastian Giovinco calms Barcelona talk
> Toronto Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid18134148173143
2Sevilla19133342251742
3Barcelona19125251173441
4Atletico MadridAtletico19105434161835
5Real Sociedad1911263125635
6Villarreal1987426141231
7Athletic Bilbao198562421329
8Celta Vigo198382933-427
9Espanyol196852526-126
10EibarEibar197572528-326
11Las PalmasLas Palmas196762830-225
12AlavesAlaves195861720-323
13Real Betis196492030-1022
14Malaga195682733-621
15Valencia185492833-519
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo194782429-519
17Leganes194691531-1618
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1934121937-1813
19Granada1917111642-2610
20Osasuna1916122042-229
> Full Version