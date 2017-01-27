Nottingham Forest agree a deal with Benfica which will see Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Joao Texiera make the switch to the City Ground.

Benfica have announced that Joao Teixeira has moved to Nottingham Forest on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has spent the first half of the campaign at Wolverhampton Wanderers but despite making an impression at Molineux, he has fallen down the pecking order under Paul Lambert.

After making a total of 20 appearances for Wolves, the Portuguese playmaker will now spend the following four months at the City Ground.

Forest are currently without a manager but a deal has been reached for Teixeira to get regular match action at the City Ground.

He moves to Forest with the club just five points above the relegation zone in the Championship standings.