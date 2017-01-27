Chelsea boss Antonio Conte suggests that his club could bring in reinforcements before the January transfer window slams shut.

The Blues currently sit top of the Premier League table after 18 wins from their 22 matches this season, which has left them eight points clear of second-place Arsenal entering the final straight.

Conte has insisted that he is "happy" with the strength of his squad as things stand, but the Italian is not against bringing a new player to the club in the latter stages of the window.

"I don't know what will happen but the club know my thoughts on this. If we stay with these players then I'm happy, too. I think we need to improve our squad in the number of players, I think it is only this," Conte told reporters.

"I read a lot of good names in the newspapers. I think sometimes you know more than me about this. I have confidence in my players but I don't know. Honestly, I don't know and I repeat that if something happens I'm happy."

Chelsea will look to book their spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup when they host Championship outfit Brentford on Saturday afternoon.