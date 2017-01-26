A dispute over the owners of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge playing surface could force the club to look elsewhere for a new site for their ground, according to a report.

Chelsea's plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge could reportedly be scuppered due to a disagreement over the playing surface.

The Blues were given the all-clear by Hammersmith and Fulham council earlier this month to begin the £500m project on a 60,000-capacity venue.

According to The Sun, however, Chelsea do not own the actual pitch - which belongs to Chelsea Pitch Owners (CPO), set up by former owner Ken Bates in the 1980s - and owner Roman Abramovich therefore needs to acquire it before construction can get under way.

It is claimed that CPO shareholders intend to meet with the club on Friday to discuss a proposal over a 999-year lease, but Abramovich may instead seek an alternative site and risk a fresh drawn-out legal battle.

The architects behind Beijing's 'Bird's Nest' stadium have been commissioned to oversee the construction process at Stamford Bridge, which was constructed in 1866 but has since undergone various facelifts.