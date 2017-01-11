Stamford Bridge is to undergo a £500m redevelopment after Hammersmith and Fulham council approved Chelsea's plans.

Chelsea have been handed a major boost with the news that their plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge have been approved by Hammersmith and Fulham council.

The Blues intend to demolish their long-term home and construct a new 60,000-capacity ground in its place - a project worth around £500m.

Members of the Council's Planning and Development Control Committee gave the green light following three hours of deliberation at Hammersmith Town Hall on Wednesday evening.

Chelsea submitted their initial proposals in November 2015 and later revised them last August, with the council unanimously approving the go-ahead of the redevelopment despite reservations from certain locals due to concerns over disruption caused by the construction process.

The architects behind Beijing's 'Bird's Nest' stadium will be commissioned to oversee the construction process at Stamford Bridge, which was constructed in 1866 but has since undergone various facelifts.