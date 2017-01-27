Joe Gomez to sign new Liverpool deal?

A report claims that Liverpool will offer young defender Joe Gomez a new five-year contract.

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to offer young defender Joe Gomez a new five-year contract.

Gomez, 19, joined the Reds from Charlton in the summer of 2015, but has only just returned to fitness after missing more than a year with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

According to The Mirror, Jurgen Klopp is a firm admirer of the versatile defender and talks are at an advanced stage as the Premier League outfit look to tie the teenager to an improved long-term deal.

Gomez, who has played the majority of his football for Liverpool at full-back, has started his club's last two FA Cup matches and is expected to feature against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

The defender has three England Under-21 appearances to his name.