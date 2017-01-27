Joe Gomez to sign new Liverpool deal?

New Transfer Talk header

Joe Gomez of Liverpool FC looks to pass the ball during the international friendly match between Adelaide United and Liverpool FC at Adelaide Oval on July 20, 2015
A report claims that Liverpool will offer young defender Joe Gomez a new five-year contract.
By , European Football Editor
Liverpool are reportedly preparing to offer young defender Joe Gomez a new five-year contract.

Gomez, 19, joined the Reds from Charlton in the summer of 2015, but has only just returned to fitness after missing more than a year with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

According to The Mirror, Jurgen Klopp is a firm admirer of the versatile defender and talks are at an advanced stage as the Premier League outfit look to tie the teenager to an improved long-term deal.

Gomez, who has played the majority of his football for Liverpool at full-back, has started his club's last two FA Cup matches and is expected to feature against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

The defender has three England Under-21 appearances to his name.

A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
