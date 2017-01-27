Frank Lampard says that he has already rejected a return to the Premier League as he deliberates over whether to continue his playing career.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has revealed that he has had offers to see out his playing career in the Premier League, but is currently still "dwelling" on his future.

The 38-year-old brought his two-year stint in Major League Soccer with New York City FC to an end in December and hinted that he may bring down the curtain on his playing career for good.

Lampard, who also has top-flight experience with West Ham United and Manchester City, intended to make a decision at some stage this month but is still unsure where his next career move will take him.

"There is a part of me that wants to stay in the game, sometimes I don't know why, it just feels this is what I do," he told the Daily Mail. "I don't want to leave and think to myself, 'Maybe I should have stayed a bit longer', I'm dwelling on it, I have turned down a few Premier League offers.

"But the fact is, after being at Chelsea for so long and a year with Manchester City, I don't want to get involved in a relegation dogfight. I don't mind challenges but there comes a point when you have to take stock.

"I understand my weaknesses, it's late January now and to try and get fit and then get into a team and make a massive impact. I don't feel I could give enough. I just want to make sure I make the right decision. I've appreciated getting options at 38. If something comes along that floats my boat, who knows? But nothing has, so we will see."

Lampard was heavily linked with Championship pacesetters Brighton & Hove Albion and top-flight strugglers Crystal Palace earlier this month.