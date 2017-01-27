New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Frank Lampard: 'I've had offers to return to Premier League'

Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard celebrates scoring a penalty against Liverpool in the Champions League on April 30, 2008.
© Getty Images
Frank Lampard says that he has already rejected a return to the Premier League as he deliberates over whether to continue his playing career.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 at 19:21 UK

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has revealed that he has had offers to see out his playing career in the Premier League, but is currently still "dwelling" on his future.

The 38-year-old brought his two-year stint in Major League Soccer with New York City FC to an end in December and hinted that he may bring down the curtain on his playing career for good.

Lampard, who also has top-flight experience with West Ham United and Manchester City, intended to make a decision at some stage this month but is still unsure where his next career move will take him.

"There is a part of me that wants to stay in the game, sometimes I don't know why, it just feels this is what I do," he told the Daily Mail. "I don't want to leave and think to myself, 'Maybe I should have stayed a bit longer', I'm dwelling on it, I have turned down a few Premier League offers.

"But the fact is, after being at Chelsea for so long and a year with Manchester City, I don't want to get involved in a relegation dogfight. I don't mind challenges but there comes a point when you have to take stock.

"I understand my weaknesses, it's late January now and to try and get fit and then get into a team and make a massive impact. I don't feel I could give enough. I just want to make sure I make the right decision. I've appreciated getting options at 38. If something comes along that floats my boat, who knows? But nothing has, so we will see."

Lampard was heavily linked with Championship pacesetters Brighton & Hove Albion and top-flight strugglers Crystal Palace earlier this month.

General Views Of Amex Stadium, home To Brighton & Hove Albion at Amex Stadium on April 22, 2013
Read Next:
Chelsea defender Tomori joins Brighton on loan
>
View our homepages for Frank Lampard, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard celebrates scoring a penalty against Liverpool in the Champions League on April 30, 2008.
Frank Lampard: 'I've had offers to return to Premier League'
 Branislav Ivanovic celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Sunderland on December 19, 2015
Branislav Ivanovic 'agrees move to Zenit St Petersburg'
 Karl Darlow of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Chelsea identify Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow as possible target?
Conte hints at late January signingChelsea's Stamford Bridge revamp under threat?West Brom 'make last-ditch Ivanovic approach'Josh McEachran 'turned down Real Madrid'Celtic 'reject Chelsea bid for Gordon'
Top four betting tips for JanuaryChelsea to swap Courtois for Morata?Conte to replace Courtois with Lopez?Courtois: 'Pressure off for Chelsea'Chelsea to seek Begovic replacement?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard celebrates scoring a penalty against Liverpool in the Champions League on April 30, 2008.
Frank Lampard: 'I've had offers to return to Premier League'
 Patrick van Aanholt celebrates during the game between Spurs and Sunderland on January 16, 2016
Sunderland confirm fee agreed with Crystal Palace for sale of Patrick van Aanholt
 Gabriel Obertan of Newcastle United during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton
Crystal Palace consider move for former Manchester United winger Gabriel Obertan?
Allardyce: 'Van Aanholt was my saviour'Sunderland to bring in Contento on loan?Palace 'submit £9m Robbie Brady bid'Patrice Evra completes Marseille moveEvra moves closer to Marseille switch?
Christoper Samba 'on trial at Palace'Palace 'considering £11m M'Vila bid'Evra 'to decide on future this week'Swansea 'willing to sell Barrow to Newcastle'Palace "close" to Van Aanholt capture
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard celebrates scoring a penalty against Liverpool in the Champions League on April 30, 2008.
Frank Lampard: 'I've had offers to return to Premier League'
 Tomer Hemed celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Championship game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United on February 29, 2016
Result: Tomer Hemed fires Brighton & Hove Albion top
 General Views Of Amex Stadium, home To Brighton & Hove Albion at Amex Stadium on April 22, 2013
Brighton & Hove Albion sign Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on loan
Murray fails in bid to overturn red cardChampionship trio eyeing Dagenham striker?Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundReport: Conte to block Loftus-Cheek exitHughton, Winnall bag Championship awards
Judge 'on Brighton, Newcastle radar'West Ham, Brighton keen on Chelsea midfielder?Palace, Brighton favourites to land LampardMurray 'to seal permanent Brighton move'Brighton, Cardiff postponed due to fog
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand