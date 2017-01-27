New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Las Palmas confident of Jese Rodriguez deal

Real Madrid's forward Jese Rodriguez Ruiz celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match Valencia vs Real Madrid at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on December 22, 2013
© Getty Images
Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez hopes that Paris Saint-Germain attacker Jese Rodriguez will turn down interest from England to join the La Liga club on loan.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez is confident that Jese Rodriguez will turn down interest from the Premier League to make the move to Gran Canaria this month.

Jese is widely expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain before the end of the January transfer window after struggling to make his mark in Paris following a summer move from Real Madrid.

On Thursday, Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka revealed that he was interested in signing the 23-year-old on loan, but Ramirez is hoping that the Spaniard will decide to return to La Liga.

"Fortunately, I'm seeing Jese closer to Las Palmas. We can't compete financially with the others who want Jese but the player himself wants to join. [Friday] will be a key day in the negotiations. We've never been so close to signing Jese," Ramirez told Cadena SER.

The former Spain Under-21 international scored 18 times in 96 appearances for the Real Madrid first team between 2011 and 2016 before leaving to join the Ligue 1 giants.

This term, Jese has only scored once in nine league appearances and played just 17 minutes of the club's Champions League group-stage campaign.

Jese Rodriguez of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring Real's 3rd goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Levante UD at estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 17, 2015
Read Next:
Jese on verge of Middlesbrough move?
>
View our homepages for Miguel Angel Ramirez, Aitor Karanka, Jese Rodriguez, Football
Your Comments
More Las Palmas News
Real Madrid's forward Jese Rodriguez Ruiz celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match Valencia vs Real Madrid at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on December 22, 2013
Las Palmas confident of Jese Rodriguez deal
 Sports Mole logo
Sergio Araujo 'to join AEK Athens on loan'
 Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Result: Luis Suarez hits brace in thumping Barcelona win
Live Commentary: Barcelona 5-0 Las Palmas - as it happenedReport: Calleri heading for Las PalmasLas Palmas: 'Difficult to sign Jese'Report: Jese eyeing Las Palmas loan moveReal Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16
Report: La Liga duo eye Bojan KrkicAruajo handed nine-month prison sentenceBoateng hails life at Las PalmasBoateng: 'Ronaldinho best of all time'Las Palmas back Sergio Araujo
> Las Palmas Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Real Madrid's forward Jese Rodriguez Ruiz celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match Valencia vs Real Madrid at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on December 22, 2013
Las Palmas confident of Jese Rodriguez deal
 Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
Report: Robert Snodgrass agrees West Ham United switch
 Leicester City forward Islam Slimani in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Claudio Ranieri: "Islam Slimani is not for sale"
Dyche confirms Snodgrass offer acceptedHull accept two bids for Robert SnodgrassGaston Ramirez hands in transfer requestKaranka confirms Jese Rodriguez interestJese on verge of Middlesbrough move?
Brad Guzan bound for Major League SoccerBT Sport announces PL fixtures for MarchBoro chairman 'refuses Chinese takeover'Wednesday to beat Villa to Jordan Rhodes?Palace, Boro targeting Leipzig striker?
> Middlesbrough Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Real Madrid's forward Jese Rodriguez Ruiz celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match Valencia vs Real Madrid at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on December 22, 2013
Las Palmas confident of Jese Rodriguez deal
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Report: Danny Rose on radar of Manchester United, Manchester City
 Jese Rodriguez of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring Real's 3rd goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Levante UD at estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 17, 2015
Middlesbrough close to signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez?
Karanka confirms Jese Rodriguez interestPSG sign Goncalo Guedes from BenficaIago Aspas: 'PSG asked about me'Man United, PSG 'keen on Guedes'Angel di Maria "very happy" at PSG
Aurier plays down Barcelona speculationCosta move 'scuppered by rule change'Cavani keen to sign new PSG contractPSG considering bid for United attacker?PSG to move for Michy Batshuayi?
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid18134148173143
2Sevilla19133342251742
3Barcelona19125251173441
4Atletico MadridAtletico19105434161835
5Real Sociedad1911263125635
6Villarreal1987426141231
7Athletic Bilbao198562421329
8Celta Vigo198382933-427
9Espanyol196852526-126
10EibarEibar197572528-326
11Las PalmasLas Palmas196762830-225
12AlavesAlaves195861720-323
13Real Betis196492030-1022
14Malaga195682733-621
15Valencia185492833-519
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo194782429-519
17Leganes194691531-1618
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1934121937-1813
19Granada1917111642-2610
20Osasuna1916122042-229
> Full Version