Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez hopes that Paris Saint-Germain attacker Jese Rodriguez will turn down interest from England to join the La Liga club on loan.

Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez is confident that Jese Rodriguez will turn down interest from the Premier League to make the move to Gran Canaria this month.

Jese is widely expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain before the end of the January transfer window after struggling to make his mark in Paris following a summer move from Real Madrid.

On Thursday, Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka revealed that he was interested in signing the 23-year-old on loan, but Ramirez is hoping that the Spaniard will decide to return to La Liga.

"Fortunately, I'm seeing Jese closer to Las Palmas. We can't compete financially with the others who want Jese but the player himself wants to join. [Friday] will be a key day in the negotiations. We've never been so close to signing Jese," Ramirez told Cadena SER.

The former Spain Under-21 international scored 18 times in 96 appearances for the Real Madrid first team between 2011 and 2016 before leaving to join the Ligue 1 giants.

This term, Jese has only scored once in nine league appearances and played just 17 minutes of the club's Champions League group-stage campaign.