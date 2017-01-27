A report claims that West Ham United want to tie up a deal for Fenerbahce defender Hasan Ali Kaldirim this month.

West Ham United are reportedly keen to tie up a deal for Fenerbahce defender Hasan Ali Kaldirim before the end of the January transfer window.

Kaldirim, 27, who has previously been linked with a move to Celtic, will be out of contract at Fenerbahce in June.

According to Yahoo Sport, the Turkish giants are prepared to sell the full-back this month rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the season and West Ham have offered "a nominal fee".

The same report claims that the Hammers are currently in talks with Kaldirim's father, who acts as his agent.

The 18-time Turkish international has made more than 130 appearances for Fenerbahce since joining the club from Kayserispor in 2012.