Liverpool tracking Real Betis left-back Riza Durmisi?

A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Real Betis left-back Riza Durmisi.
Friday, January 27, 2017 at 11:40 UK

Liverpool are reportedly keeping an eye on Real Betis left-back Riza Durmisi ahead of a potential swoop.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to be keen on strengthening that area given that James Milner has been first choice this season, despite it not being the 31-year-old's natural position.

Alberto Moreno is a recognised left-back but he is not favoured by Klopp having made just 12 appearances in all competitions, with two of them being Premier League starts.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool scouts are monitoring Durmisi, who has a £17m buyout clause in his contract.

The 23-year-old Dane has only been at Betis for just eight months following his switch from Brondby.

