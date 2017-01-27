Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert confirms that the club are trying to sign Helder Costa on a permanent deal from Benfica.

It has been reported that Wolves are willing to pay £13m in order to sign the Benfica winger, who has scored nine goals in 28 appearances in all competitions this season.

Lambert has acknowledged that the Championship outfit are keen on buying the Portuguese attacker, but only if it is "feasible" for the club.

The Scot is quoted by the Express & Star as saying: "I think the club are trying. If the club can do something and it's feasible, yes.

"It's still early, but if you ask me as a footballer, Helder Costa is a huge talent, he's got incredible quick feet and nine goals from wide areas is incredible. I don't know the sums or what the figure is. It's been brought to my attention last night."

If Wolves push through a deal for the 23-year-old, it will break the transfer record set when they signed Ivan Cavaleiro from AS Monaco during the summer.