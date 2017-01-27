New Transfer Talk header

Paul Lambert confirms Wolves keen on permanent deal for Helder Costa

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert confirms that the club are trying to sign Helder Costa on a permanent deal from Benfica.
Friday, January 27, 2017

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert has confirmed that the club are hopeful of signing Helder Costa on a permanent deal.

It has been reported that Wolves are willing to pay £13m in order to sign the Benfica winger, who has scored nine goals in 28 appearances in all competitions this season.

Lambert has acknowledged that the Championship outfit are keen on buying the Portuguese attacker, but only if it is "feasible" for the club.

The Scot is quoted by the Express & Star as saying: "I think the club are trying. If the club can do something and it's feasible, yes.

"It's still early, but if you ask me as a footballer, Helder Costa is a huge talent, he's got incredible quick feet and nine goals from wide areas is incredible. I don't know the sums or what the figure is. It's been brought to my attention last night."

If Wolves push through a deal for the 23-year-old, it will break the transfer record set when they signed Ivan Cavaleiro from AS Monaco during the summer.

A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
