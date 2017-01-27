Hull City boss Marco Silva confirms that in-demand Robert Snodgrass wants to leave the KCOM Stadium this month.

Hull City boss Marco Silva has confirmed that Robert Snodgrass wants to leave the KCOM Stadium this month as West Ham United reportedly close on his signature.

The Scotland international has seven goals and three assists for the Tigers in the Premier League this season, but has been left out of the squad in recent weeks as speculation surrounding his future gathered pace.

West Ham are believed to have beaten Burnley and Middlesbrough to the signature of the 29-year-old and Silva has seemingly confirmed that the attacker will leave the club before the end of the transfer window.

"The player, when he talked with me and with the club, said he wanted to leave," Silva told reporters. "He made it clear to our chairman that he didn't want to stay at Hull City and the view is not with me, it's with our chairman to see if it's possible or not."

Snodgrass, who has 21 Scotland caps to his name, joined Hull from Norwich City in the summer of 2014.