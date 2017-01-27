New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Marco Silva: 'Robert Snodgrass wants to leave Hull City'

Robert Snodgrass for Hull on August 7, 2014
© Getty Images
Hull City boss Marco Silva confirms that in-demand Robert Snodgrass wants to leave the KCOM Stadium this month.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Hull City boss Marco Silva has confirmed that Robert Snodgrass wants to leave the KCOM Stadium this month as West Ham United reportedly close on his signature.

The Scotland international has seven goals and three assists for the Tigers in the Premier League this season, but has been left out of the squad in recent weeks as speculation surrounding his future gathered pace.

West Ham are believed to have beaten Burnley and Middlesbrough to the signature of the 29-year-old and Silva has seemingly confirmed that the attacker will leave the club before the end of the transfer window.

"The player, when he talked with me and with the club, said he wanted to leave," Silva told reporters. "He made it clear to our chairman that he didn't want to stay at Hull City and the view is not with me, it's with our chairman to see if it's possible or not."

Snodgrass, who has 21 Scotland caps to his name, joined Hull from Norwich City in the summer of 2014.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho cuts post-match interview short
>
View our homepages for Marco Silva, Robert Snodgrass, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
David Meyler and Marcus Rashford in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Hull City 2-1 Manchester United (Manchester United win 3-2 on aggregate) - as it happened
 Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
Report: Robert Snodgrass agrees West Ham United switch
 Robert Snodgrass for Hull on August 7, 2014
Marco Silva: 'Robert Snodgrass wants to leave Hull City'
Silva: 'Mixed emotions after Man Utd win'Mourinho cuts post-match interview shortResult: Man Utd survive scare to reach finalTeam News: Jose Mourinho names strong XI at HullDyche confirms Snodgrass offer accepted
Hull accept two bids for Robert SnodgrassLivermore 'feared the worst' for MasonPreview: Hull vs. Manchester UnitedHull squad to visit Mason in hospitalHull City join race to sign Genk winger?
> Hull City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version