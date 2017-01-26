Jan 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
2-1
Man UtdManchester United
Huddlestone (35'), Niasse (85')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Pogba (66')
Jones (11'), Rojo (87')

Jose Mourinho cuts post-match interview short

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho refuses to comment on penalty decision that went against his side during their 2-1 defeat to Hull at the KCOM Stadium.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 22:03 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has refused to divulge his thoughts on his side's 2-1 defeat to Hull City at the KCOM Stadium this evening.

The Red Devils saw their 17-match unbeaten streak come to an end at the hands of the Tigers, although they still progressed to the final of the EFL Cup courtesy of a 3-2 aggregate win.

Mourinho was unhappy with a penalty awarded to Hull and one not given to his side in the second half of the contest, and the Portuguese kept his post-match interview short to prevent him from commenting on the decisions.

"I just want to say congratulations to my players. It was a difficult road to be in the final and we are in the final," he told reporters.

"I don't want to say anything else. It is enough, I am calm, I behaved on the bench, no sending-off, no punishment so no more words."

The defeat was United's first at the hands of Hull since 1974.

