Jan 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
2-1
Man UtdManchester United
Huddlestone (35'), Niasse (85')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Pogba (66')
Jones (11'), Rojo (87')

Marco Silva: 'Mixed emotions after Manchester United win'

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Hull City manager Marco Silva admits that his side's 2-1 victory over Manchester United but subsequent exit from the EFL Cup leaves him with mixed emotions.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 22:13 UK

Hull City manager Marco Silva has admitted that he was left with mixed emotions following his side's 2-1 EFL Cup victory over Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium this evening.

The Tigers became the first side to beat United since November courtesy of goals from Tom Huddlestone and Oumar Niasse, but it wasn't enough to overturn the first-leg deficit as the visitors scraped through to the final courtesy of a 3-2 aggregate win.

Hull have now won all three of their home matches under Silva, and the Portuguese boss was pleased with the performance of his players, but admitted that it is "impossible" to be fully content after seeing his side crash out in the last four.

"It was a good win but not enough for our goal. It is important to win the game but the result in the first leg caused problems for us," he told reporters.

"It was a good performance again, a good attitude and we controlled the game in large periods against a big team. It is impossible at this moment to feel really happy.

"The goal we conceded is not a normal goal, we lost control at the vital moment. It is important that we won the game. We have won three games in a row at home and when I arrived we had won once in two months. I congratulated the players in the dressing room."

Silva also confirmed that he is looking to bring in "three or four" more players during the closing stages of the transfer window due to the lack of depth in his squad.

"Sure I hope to improve the squad with three or four players. We need them. We have 15 or 16 players, it's not normal at this level," he added.

Hull's victory ends a 13-match winless streak against United that included 12 defeats and stretched back to 1974.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
