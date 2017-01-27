New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Brentford sign Dutch winger Florian Jozefzoon from PSV Eindhoven

A general view of the outside of the ground ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Derby County at Griffin Park on November 1, 2014
© Getty Images
Brentford announce the signing of Florian Jozefzoon from PSV Eindhoven on a six-month deal.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 at 10:58 UK

Brentford have announced the signing of Florian Jozefzoon from PSV Eindhoven on a six-month deal, subject to international clearance.

The 25-year-old, who had a medical on Thursday, has the option to extend his stay at Griffin Park until the end of the 2017-18 campaign if he has a positive second half of the season in the Championship.

Jozefzoon, who is capped at Netherlands Under-21 level, played 64 games for PSV across a three-and-a-half-year spell, scoring seven goals.

Brentford head coach Dean Smith told the club's official website: "We are pleased that Florian has committed to us until at least the end of the season. We have been tracking him for a while and we are glad we could get him as we knew there were other suitors trying to capture his signature.

"Florian is a talented player who is an explosive ball carrier and will bring another dimension to our play. We are looking forward to working with him."

Brentford currently sit 15th in the Championship.

Luciano Narsingh of PSV Eindhoven in action during the UEFA Europa League match between PSV Eindhoven and Estoril Praia at the Philips Stadium on September 18, 2014
Read Next:
Swansea sign Narsingh from PSV
>
View our homepages for Florian Jozefzoon, Dean Smith, Football
Your Comments
More Brentford News
A general view of the outside of the ground ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Derby County at Griffin Park on November 1, 2014
Brentford sign Dutch winger Florian Jozefzoon from PSV Eindhoven
 Chelsea's Josh McEachran in action in a pre-season friendly against Indonesia All-Stars on July 25, 2013
Josh McEachran 'turned down Real Madrid'
 Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
Report: Michail Antonio close to signing new West Ham United deal
Hogan transfer 'held up by add-ons dispute'Scott Hogan 'nears West Ham switch'Grimsby 'reject Rotherham bid for Bogle'Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundChampionship duo chase loan deal for Sinclair?
Judge 'on Brighton, Newcastle radar'Bilic praises West Ham target Scott HoganWest Ham 'fail in £10m bid for Hogan'Brentford interested in Norwich winger?Newcastle 'told to pay £15m for Hogan'
> Brentford Homepage
More PSV Eindhoven News
A general view of the outside of the ground ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Derby County at Griffin Park on November 1, 2014
Brentford sign Dutch winger Florian Jozefzoon from PSV Eindhoven
 Luciano Narsingh of PSV Eindhoven in action during the UEFA Europa League match between PSV Eindhoven and Estoril Praia at the Philips Stadium on September 18, 2014
Swansea City sign Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven
 Marco 'Rolls' Reus celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Result: Borussia Dortmund claim easy win over PSV Eindhoven
Live Commentary: Dortmund 4-1 PSV - as it happenedVan Ginkel signs new Chelsea dealChelsea's Van Ginkel 'on PSV list'Swansea 'preparing Luciano Narsingh bid'Result: Atletico Madrid claim top spot in Group D
Result: Bayern make light work of PSVResult: Saul Niguez strike seals victory for AtletiZinchenko loaned out by Manchester CityPSV secure loan deal for Newcastle forwardChelsea to profit from Bruma transfer?
> PSV Eindhoven Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton27186343182560
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
3Leeds UnitedLeeds28163939271251
4Reading2715483936349
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2713683126545
7Derby CountyDerby2712782721643
8Barnsley27125104641541
9Fulham271010744321240
10Norwich CityNorwich27124114540540
11Preston North EndPreston2711793734340
12Birmingham CityBirmingham2791083136-537
13Aston Villa2781272827136
14Ipswich TownIpswich2797112833-534
15Brentford2796123435-133
16Cardiff CityCardiff2796123141-1033
17Queens Park RangersQPR2796122637-1133
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2788113437-332
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2886143847-930
20Bristol City2783163539-427
21Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
22Burton Albion2767142637-1125
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2744192760-3316
> Full Version