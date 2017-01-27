Brentford announce the signing of Florian Jozefzoon from PSV Eindhoven on a six-month deal.

Brentford have announced the signing of Florian Jozefzoon from PSV Eindhoven on a six-month deal, subject to international clearance.

The 25-year-old, who had a medical on Thursday, has the option to extend his stay at Griffin Park until the end of the 2017-18 campaign if he has a positive second half of the season in the Championship.

Jozefzoon, who is capped at Netherlands Under-21 level, played 64 games for PSV across a three-and-a-half-year spell, scoring seven goals.

Brentford head coach Dean Smith told the club's official website: "We are pleased that Florian has committed to us until at least the end of the season. We have been tracking him for a while and we are glad we could get him as we knew there were other suitors trying to capture his signature.

"Florian is a talented player who is an explosive ball carrier and will bring another dimension to our play. We are looking forward to working with him."

Brentford currently sit 15th in the Championship.