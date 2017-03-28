Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Southampton 'line up Mamadou Sakho as Virgil van Dijk replacement'

Southampton are reportedly considering a move for Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho should Virgil van Dijk leave the club at the end of the season. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa 'battle for non-league teenager'

Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa will reportedly battle for the signature of Chester FC centre-back Sam Hughes this summer. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm buy option on Andreas Weimann

Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm reports that the club have an option to make Andreas Weimann's loan deal from Derby County permanent. Read more.

Chelsea 'win race for Rangers teen'

Chelsea reportedly beat a number of top European clubs to the signature of Rangers youngster Billy Gilmour. Read more.

Premier League's top six all keen on Ben Gibson?

Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson is reportedly of interest to all of the top six teams in the Premier League. Read more.

Aston Villa 'prepare £3m bid for Manchester United keeper'

Aston Villa reportedly prepare an offer of £3m to make Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone's loan move permanent. Read more.

Premier League trio interested in Montpellier striker?

Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough are reportedly keeping tabs on Montpellier's in-form striker Steve Mounie. Read more.

Claudio Bravo denies Manchester City exit reports

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo says that reports of him leaving the club this summer are "fake news". Read more.

Arsenal lining up Petr Cech replacement?

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a bid for Sporting Lisbon keeper Rui Patricio as a replacement for Petr Cech. Read more.

Alvaro Morata 'keen on Chelsea move'

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is reportedly open to the idea of a move to Premier League leaders Chelsea at the end of the season. Read more.

Alexandre Lacazette 'at top of Arsenal wishlist'

Arsenal reportedly make Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette their number one transfer target this summer, but will face competition for his signature from Atletico Madrid. Read more.

Antonio Conte 'blocks £155.5m Chelsea move for Neymar'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reportedly blocks a £155.5m move from the club to sign Barcelona winger Neymar this summer. Read more.

Manchester United 'to make £173m move for Neymar'

Manchester United are reportedly willing to trigger Neymar's €200m (£173m) release clause in order to sign the Brazilian from Barcelona this summer. Read more.

Raphael Varane talks up "special relationship" with Jose Mourinho

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane talks up his "special relationship" with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho amid talk of a move to Old Trafford. Read more.

Saul Niguez: 'Antoine Griezmann is happy at Atletico Madrid'

Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez says that Antoine Griezmann is happy at the club, despite reported interest from the Premier League. Read more.

Defender Kurt Zouma to consider Chelsea future in summer

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma hints that he may consider leaving Stamford Bridge during the summer. Read more.

Chelsea to turn down any offer for Eden Hazard?

Chelsea will reportedly reject any offer for winger Eden Hazard, with Real Madrid said to be interested in the Belgian international. Read more.

Clubs prepared to meet Demarai Gray release clause?

Leicester City winger Demarai Gray can reportedly leave the King Power Stadium for as little as £12m. Read more.

Barcelona end interest in Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin?

Barcelona reportedly decide to end their interest in Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin due to the player's valuation. Read more.

Fulham to make bid for Fenerbahce striker Emmanuel Emenike?

Fulham could reportedly make a move for Fenerbahce striker Emmanuel Emenike during the summer. Read more.

Newcastle United keen on Swansea City playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson?

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez reportedly identifies Swansea City playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson as a potential target should the Magpies win promotion this season. Read more.

Arsenal hold interest in signing Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic?

Arsenal reportedly identify Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic as a potential target ahead of the summer transfer window. Read more.