Swansea City playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson has reportedly emerged as a summer transfer target for Newcastle United.

While Swansea remain locked in a relegation battle, Sigurdsson has been one of the star players of the campaign after contributing eight goals and 11 assists in the Premier League this season.

However, he has frequently been linked with a transfer to a bigger club, with Everton known to hold a long-term interest in the Iceland international, but it appears that they will not be the only club keen on signing him at the end of the season.

According to The Sun, Magpies boss Rafael Benitez is prepared to spend big on the 27-year-old should the North-East giants earn an immediate return to the top flight.

It has been claimed that Sigurdsson would cost in the region of £15m, regardless of whether Swansea are successful in avoiding the drop to the second tier.

Swansea are currently three points clear of safety, while Newcastle have a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places in the Championship.