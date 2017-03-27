New Transfer Talk header

Newcastle United keen on Swansea City playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson?

Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Chelsea on April 9, 2016
Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez reportedly identifies Swansea City playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson as a potential target should the Magpies win promotion this season.
Monday, March 27, 2017

Swansea City playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson has reportedly emerged as a summer transfer target for Newcastle United.

While Swansea remain locked in a relegation battle, Sigurdsson has been one of the star players of the campaign after contributing eight goals and 11 assists in the Premier League this season.

However, he has frequently been linked with a transfer to a bigger club, with Everton known to hold a long-term interest in the Iceland international, but it appears that they will not be the only club keen on signing him at the end of the season.

According to The Sun, Magpies boss Rafael Benitez is prepared to spend big on the 27-year-old should the North-East giants earn an immediate return to the top flight.

It has been claimed that Sigurdsson would cost in the region of £15m, regardless of whether Swansea are successful in avoiding the drop to the second tier.

Swansea are currently three points clear of safety, while Newcastle have a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places in the Championship.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle38246870323878
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton38238763333077
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield37225104743471
4Leeds UnitedLeeds382161152361669
5Reading38207115149267
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds38188124839962
7Fulham381613966471961
8Norwich CityNorwich38169136556957
9Preston North EndPreston381512115347657
10Derby CountyDerby381411134138353
11Barnsley38149155555051
12Aston Villa381312133939051
13Cardiff CityCardiff38149155354-151
14Brentford38148166057350
15Queens Park RangersQPR38148164651-550
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves37129164648-245
17Ipswich TownIpswich381015133847-945
18Birmingham CityBirmingham381112153854-1645
19Bristol City38118195053-341
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest38118195364-1141
21Burton Albion381011173953-1441
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn38913164657-1140
23Wigan AthleticWigan38810203144-1334
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3845293387-5417
> Full Version
 