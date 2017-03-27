New Transfer Talk header

Aston Villa 'prepare £3m bid for Manchester United keeper'

Sergio Romero of Manchester United with Sam Johnstone of Manchester United prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United on August 14, 2015
Aston Villa reportedly prepare an offer of £3m to make Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone's loan move permanent.
Aston Villa are reportedly preparing to offer £3m to keep hold of Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on a permanent basis.

The 24-year-old joined the Midlands side on a loan deal in January and quickly became Steve Bruce's first choice between the sticks, making 13 league appearances to date.

Johnstone has kept five clean sheets in the last six games to help his side climb up the Championship table, although the club only have a remote chance of making the playoffs this season.

With one eye on a promotion charge next season instead, Villa are now keen to take Johnstone permanently and view him as their long-term number one keeper.

Johnstone still remains highly regarded at United, however, and only penned terms on a new contract last October.

Several Premier League sides, including Sunderland, Everton and Bournemouth, have also been monitoring his situation.

Carlos Sanchez in action for Aston Villa on January 10, 2015
Your Comments
