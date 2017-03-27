Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa will reportedly battle for the signature of Chester FC centre-back Sam Hughes this summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa are reportedly preparing to go head to head for Chester FC centre-back Sam Hughes this summer.

The 19-year-old is a graduate of the Chester academy and is expected to leave the National League side when his contract expires at the end of the season.

According to the Chester Chronicle, Midlands rivals Wolves and Villa have been keeping tabs on his performances and are preparing to lodge bids this summer.

Chester are said to be determined to keep hold of their youngest ever skipper and have offered him a new deal to stay, having previously rejected a "substantial" bid from Barnsley in the January window.

Swansea City, Middlesbrough, Fulham and Birmingham City are also thought to have sent scouts to watch Hughes in action this season.