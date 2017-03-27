New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa 'battle for non-league teenager'

Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa will reportedly battle for the signature of Chester FC centre-back Sam Hughes this summer.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 21:53 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa are reportedly preparing to go head to head for Chester FC centre-back Sam Hughes this summer.

The 19-year-old is a graduate of the Chester academy and is expected to leave the National League side when his contract expires at the end of the season.

According to the Chester Chronicle, Midlands rivals Wolves and Villa have been keeping tabs on his performances and are preparing to lodge bids this summer.

Chester are said to be determined to keep hold of their youngest ever skipper and have offered him a new deal to stay, having previously rejected a "substantial" bid from Barnsley in the January window.

Swansea City, Middlesbrough, Fulham and Birmingham City are also thought to have sent scouts to watch Hughes in action this season.

Ben Davies of Portsmouth is tackled by Andreas Weimann of Derby County during the Capital One Cup First Round match between Portsmouth v Derby County at Fratton Park on August 12, 2015
Read Next:
Wolves confirm buy option on Weimann
>
View our homepages for Sam Hughes, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Sports Mole logo
Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa 'battle for non-league teenager'
 Ben Davies of Portsmouth is tackled by Andreas Weimann of Derby County during the Capital One Cup First Round match between Portsmouth v Derby County at Fratton Park on August 12, 2015
Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm buy option on Andreas Weimann
 Bruma of Galatasaray in action during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Galatasaray AS and RSC Anderlecht on September 16, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers 'to battle Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur for winger'
Lambert slams 'disgraceful' sackingsWolves MD vows to learn "lessons"Lambert on Costa interest: "Money talks"Wolves interested in re-signing Bakary Sako?Wolves have deal in place to sign forward?
Coady full of praise for Wolves quartetAndreas Weimann happy with Wolves stintEdwards: 'Wolves team spirit key to revival'Wolves to consider replacing Paul Lambert?Lambert: Williamson must "prove" worth
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage
More Aston Villa News
Sports Mole logo
Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa 'battle for non-league teenager'
 Sergio Romero of Manchester United with Sam Johnstone of Manchester United prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United on August 14, 2015
Aston Villa 'prepare £3m bid for Manchester United keeper'
 Carlos Sanchez in action for Aston Villa on January 10, 2015
Report: Fiorentina to sign Aston Villa midfielder Carlos Sanchez permanently
Taylor 'embracing' Aston Villa runReport: Remi Garde in line for Olympiacos jobHogan praises "incredible" Villa supportBruce: 'Jedinak could become a defender'Bruce refusing to give up on playoffs
Bruce: "There are small buds of recovery"Team News: Forestieri absent for WednesdayBruce: 'Bacuna ban is a bit harsh'Bacuna handed six-game ban for abusing officialSaunders: 'Villa bigger than Chelsea, Spurs'
> Aston Villa Homepage
More Chester FC News
Sports Mole logo
Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa 'battle for non-league teenager'
 Steve 'Timmmmm' Burr watches his Chester side in action in December 2015
Chester sack manager Steve Burr after one win in ten National League games
 Sports Mole logo
National League roundup: Cheltenham Town extend lead
National League roundup: Cheltenham stay topResult: Dover go third with draw at ChesterNational League roundup: Cheltenham, Forest Green drawNational League roundup: Cheltenham stay topNational League roundup: Cheltenham go top
National League roundup: Forest Green go topNational League roundup: Forest Green lose to TranmereNational League roundup: Grimsby thrash HalifaxNational League roundup: Bromley thrash BarrowNational League roundup: Cheltenham go top
> Chester FC Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle38246870323878
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton38238763333077
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield37225104743471
4Leeds UnitedLeeds382161152361669
5Reading38207115149267
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds38188124839962
7Fulham381613966471961
8Norwich CityNorwich38169136556957
9Preston North EndPreston381512115347657
10Derby CountyDerby381411134138353
11Barnsley38149155555051
12Aston Villa381312133939051
13Cardiff CityCardiff38149155354-151
14Brentford38148166057350
15Queens Park RangersQPR38148164651-550
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves37129164648-245
17Ipswich TownIpswich381015133847-945
18Birmingham CityBirmingham381112153854-1645
19Bristol City38118195053-341
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest38118195364-1141
21Burton Albion381011173953-1441
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn38913164657-1140
23Wigan AthleticWigan38810203144-1334
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3845293387-5417
> Full Version
 