Aston Villa

Neil Taylor 'embracing' atmosphere during Aston Villa run

Neil Taylor in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Georgia on October 9, 2016
Aston Villa full-back Neil Taylor speaks of his delight at playing an important role in the club's recent impressive run in the Championship.
Last Updated: Friday, March 24, 2017 at 19:49 UK

Aston Villa full-back Neil Taylor has spoken of his happiness at the club following their impressive run of form in recent weeks.

The Villains have endured a tough season thus far, but a recent spike in performances has seen Steve Bruce's men pick up five wins in their last six games, all of which have featured Taylor.

"Playing for Aston Villa in this league brings its pressure," Taylor told the Football League Paper.

"But that's what you want. It's what everyone is crying out for, it's what every football club wants, to be at that level where everybody envies them. So, when you do get it, you can't complain. And we've got it. So you have to embrace it.

"Steve Bruce, the manager, has spoken about it a lot, having players here that can handle playing at Villa Park because every game is a big game. I have noticed everyone playing Aston Villa goes up that per cent."

Villa currently find themselves sitting in 12th spot in the Championship standings after 38 games played.

Steve Bruce on the touchline during the FA Cup game between Arsenal and Hull City on February 20, 2016
Bruce: 'Jedinak could become a defender'
