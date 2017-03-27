New Transfer Talk header

Raphael Varane talks up "special relationship" with Jose Mourinho

Raphael Varane for Real Madrid on November 4, 2014
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane talks up his "special relationship" with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho amid talk of a move to Old Trafford.
By , Staff Reporter
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has talked up the "special relationship" he enjoyed with Jose Mourinho during their time together in the Spanish capital.

Mourinho brought Varane to the Bernabeu from Lens in 2011, with the France international going on to establish himself as one of the brightest young prospects in Europe under the Portuguese manager's tutelage.

Varane has since been tipped for a reunion with Mourinho at Manchester United, who are understood to be in the market for a centre-back as part of their recruitment this summer, and the 23-year-old admitted that he considered his future once Mourinho had left Madrid.

"I had a special relationship with Mourinho. With [Carlo] Ancelotti, I played less, but he did extraordinary things at Real and this is what counts," he told L'Equipe.

"I mostly wondered if the club was in line with my plan, which was namely to play."

Varane has made 31 appearances across all competitions for Madrid this season.

