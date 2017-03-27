Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough are reportedly keeping tabs on Montpellier's in-form striker Steve Mounie.

Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough are reportedly keeping tabs on Montpellier striker Steve Mounie.

The 22-year-old Benin international has been in impressive form for the Ligue 1 outfit this season, scoring 13 goals and registering two assists in 27 league appearances.

According to Foot 365, that has alerted the three Premier League sides, all of whom will be in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer.

Earlier this season Mounie - a graduate of the club's academy system - signed a new deal keeping him at the south coast side until 2019.

Mounie is currently valued at around £2.1m.