Premier League trio interested in Montpellier striker?

Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough are reportedly keeping tabs on Montpellier's in-form striker Steve Mounie.
Monday, March 27, 2017

The 22-year-old Benin international has been in impressive form for the Ligue 1 outfit this season, scoring 13 goals and registering two assists in 27 league appearances.

According to Foot 365, that has alerted the three Premier League sides, all of whom will be in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer.

Earlier this season Mounie - a graduate of the club's academy system - signed a new deal keeping him at the south coast side until 2019.

Mounie is currently valued at around £2.1m.

Montpelliers French forward Ryad Boudebouz (L) vies with Marseille's Spanish defender Javier Manquillo during the French L1 football match Olympique de Marseille against Montpellier on December 6, 2015 at Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, southern France.
Jake Livermore: 'England start a confidence boost'
Premier League's top six all keen on Ben Gibson?
