Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has reportedly identified Fenerbahce forward Emmanuel Emenike as a potential transfer target.

The West Londoners are currently involved in a battle to reach the playoffs in the Championship, but it appears that Jokanovic is aiming high regardless of how they end the current campaign.

According to Get West London, Emenike will be granted the opportunity to return to London after growing unsettled in Turkey.

The striker has scored just four times in 17 appearances in all competitions this season, and it has been claimed he is looking to move on from his stint in Turkey.

He allegedly favours a return to Russia where he has previously represented Spartak Moscow, but Fulham appear to be an option for the Nigerian international.

During the second half of last season, he made 13 Premier League appearances for West Ham United, but his only two goals for the Hammers came in an FA Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers.