New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Fulham to make bid for Fenerbahce striker Emmanuel Emenike?

Nigeria's forward Emmanuel Emenike plays the ball during a Round of 16 football match between France and Nigeria at Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on June 30, 2014
© Getty Images
Fulham could reportedly make a move for Fenerbahce striker Emmanuel Emenike during the summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 11:25 UK

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has reportedly identified Fenerbahce forward Emmanuel Emenike as a potential transfer target.

The West Londoners are currently involved in a battle to reach the playoffs in the Championship, but it appears that Jokanovic is aiming high regardless of how they end the current campaign.

According to Get West London, Emenike will be granted the opportunity to return to London after growing unsettled in Turkey.

The striker has scored just four times in 17 appearances in all competitions this season, and it has been claimed he is looking to move on from his stint in Turkey.

He allegedly favours a return to Russia where he has previously represented Spartak Moscow, but Fulham appear to be an option for the Nigerian international.

During the second half of last season, he made 13 Premier League appearances for West Ham United, but his only two goals for the Hammers came in an FA Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers.

Tom Cairney of Fulham in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Fulham and Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage on August 1, 2015
Read Next:
Cairney thanks Jokanovic for Scotland call
>
View our homepages for Emmanuel Emenike, Slavisa Jokanovic, Football
Your Comments
More Fulham News
Nigeria's forward Emmanuel Emenike plays the ball during a Round of 16 football match between France and Nigeria at Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on June 30, 2014
Fulham to make bid for Fenerbahce striker Emmanuel Emenike?
 Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
In-demand teenager Ryan Sessegnon wants Fulham stay
 Tom Cairney of Fulham in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Fulham and Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage on August 1, 2015
Tom Cairney thanks Slavisa Jokanovic for Scotland call-up
Newcastle 'to make fresh Tom Cairney bid'Sessegnon to snub Liverpool, Tottenham?Liverpool 'confident of landing Fulham teen'Team News: Gayle back for NewcastlePiazon injury return ahead of schedule
Jokanovic desperate to keep key playersKante scoops top prize at London Football AwardsPiazon: 'I will play again for Fulham'Slavisa Jokanovic signs Fulham extensionResult: Fulham close in on playoffs with win
> Fulham Homepage
More Fenerbahce News
Nigeria's forward Emmanuel Emenike plays the ball during a Round of 16 football match between France and Nigeria at Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on June 30, 2014
Fulham to make bid for Fenerbahce striker Emmanuel Emenike?
 Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Fenerbahce to move for Arsenal star Mesut Ozil this summer?
 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Europa League roundup: Manchester United win as Tottenham Hotspur slip up
Van Persie banned for taunting former teammateWest Ham 'want Fenerbahce full-back'Report: Sunderland want Charlie AdamFenerbahce 'eye Charlie Adam'Hull 'enquire about Emmanuel Emenike'
David Moyes blasts Jeremain LensFenerbahce reject Kjaer to Chelsea rumoursPSG 'open to loan offers for Ben Arfa'Chelsea keen on Danish defender?Report: Fenerbahce want Oscar on loan
> Fenerbahce Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle38246870323878
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton38238763333077
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield37225104743471
4Leeds UnitedLeeds382161152361669
5Reading38207115149267
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds38188124839962
7Fulham381613966471961
8Norwich CityNorwich38169136556957
9Preston North EndPreston381512115347657
10Derby CountyDerby381411134138353
11Barnsley38149155555051
12Aston Villa381312133939051
13Cardiff CityCardiff38149155354-151
14Brentford38148166057350
15Queens Park RangersQPR38148164651-550
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves37129164648-245
17Ipswich TownIpswich381015133847-945
18Birmingham CityBirmingham381112153854-1645
19Bristol City38118195053-341
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest38118195364-1141
21Burton Albion381011173953-1441
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn38913164657-1140
23Wigan AthleticWigan38810203144-1334
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3845293387-5417
> Full Version
 