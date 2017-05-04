Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Enrique Cerezo: 'No bids for Theo Hernandez'

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo denies that his club have received bids for in-demand defender Theo Hernandez.

Adam Smith calls on Jermain Defoe to join Bournemouth

Bournemouth defender Adam Smith wants former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Jermain Defoe to leave Sunderland for the Vitality Stadium this summer.

Real Sociedad's Carlos Vela 'in talks with MLS clubs'

A report claims that Real Sociedad forward Carlos Vela is weighing up a summer move to the MLS at the end of the season.

Agent: 'Javier Pastore could end career at Paris Saint-Germain'

The agent of Javier Pastore claims that the Argentine international could end his career with Paris Saint-Germain.

Report: Premier League trio monitor Sandro Ramirez

A report claims that Everton, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur all want to sign Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Pep Guardiola 'wants British signings'

A report claims that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is intent on bringing a number of home-grown players to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Birmingham City take interest in Oxford United defender Cheyenne Dunkley?

Birmingham City are reportedly tracking Oxford United defender Cheyenne Dunkley ahead of a potential move in the summer.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin handed long-term Everton deal

Everton announce that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has signed a new five-year contract.

West Ham United interested in signing Jonathan Cafu?

West Ham United reportedly show an interest in signing Ludogorets Razgrad attacker Jonathan Cafu.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur interested in Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri?

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, who has impressed for the Ligue 1 club this season.

Uncle: 'Manchester clubs an option for Kylian Mbappe'

Pierre Mbappe, the uncle of AS Monaco star Kylian, claims that 'the two teams in Manchester are an option' should the in-demand forward leave French football this summer.

Manchester City 'not giving up on signing Kingsley Coman'

A report claims that Kingsley Coman is a £50m summer transfer target for Manchester City, just a week after he joined Bayern Munich from Juventus on a three-year deal.

Kasper Dolberg rules out joining Manchester City, Manchester United

Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg admits that joining either Manchester City or Manchester United is "too big a step" at this point in his career.

Report: Bayern Munich open talks over Alexis Sanchez transfer

A report claims that Bayern Munich have discussed a potential move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez with agent Fernando Felicevich.

Chelsea to give new contract to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois?

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to hand a pay-rise to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in a bid to fend off alleged interest from Real Madrid.

Chelsea to offer new deal to striker Tammy Abraham?

Chelsea will reportedly offer a new contract to striker Tammy Abraham in a bid to secure his future at Stamford Bridge.

Nigel Reo-Coker signs deal with Norwegian club IK Start

Former West Ham United and Aston Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker signs a contract with Norwegian side IK Start.

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Paul Lambert hints at Paul Gladon exit in summer

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert hints that striker Paul Gladon is likely to leave the Championship outfit at the end of the season.

Alexandre Lacazette only interested in Champions League football

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette reveals that he will only contemplate leaving the Ligue 1 club for a team who are playing in the Champions League.

Barcelona consider move for Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta?

Barcelona are reportedly considering making a big-money move for versatile Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

Bournemouth star Joshua King attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur?

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly identify Bournemouth forward Joshua King as a potential transfer target for the summer.

Liverpool considering summer move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly considering a summer move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

Liverpool to demand £4m for defender Andre Wisdom?

Liverpool will reportedly demand £4m for defender Andre Wisdom during the summer after he was made available for transfer.