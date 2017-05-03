New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Dominic Calvert-Lewin handed long-term Everton deal

A general shot of the corner flag at Goodison Park prior to their Premier League clash with West Ham United on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton announce that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has signed a new five-year contract.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 18:26 UK

Everton have announced that Dominic Calvert-Lewin has signed a new five-year contract at Goodison Park.

The 20-year-old only made his first-team debut for the Toffees in December, but they have decided to act on his impressive start to life in the senior setup by handing him a deal until 2022.

He told the club's official website: "I hadn't expected things to move as fast as they have and to have played against the teams I have done, so I'm very grateful for that and I'm working hard every day to improve. I'm learning every day in training and in the games, so I can't ask for much more.

"It only feels like yesterday when I was signing for Everton, so to be here now is a great feeling. My leap into the first-team was a bit quicker than expected and I've played a few games now. I came in with the Under-23s initially and I'm now really enjoying being part of the first-team squad."

Calvert-Lewin has made a total of four starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League, with his one goal coming against Hull City in March.

He has also spent time on loan at Northampton and Stalybridge Celtic during his time at Sheffield United, who he represented before signing for Everton in August 2016.

A general view of Goodison Park at night
Read Next:
Calvert-Lewin to sign new Everton deal?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Everton midfielder Aaron Lennon lines up ahead of his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Aaron Lennon detained under Mental Health Act
 A general shot of the corner flag at Goodison Park prior to their Premier League clash with West Ham United on October 30, 2016
Dominic Calvert-Lewin handed long-term Everton deal
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United interested in signing Jonathan Cafu?
Calvert-Lewin to sign new Everton deal?Baines: 'Everton will strengthen'Koeman happy with Valencia contribution Silva: 'No offers for Harry Maguire'Koeman "happy" despite Chelsea loss
Result: Chelsea edge closer to title with win on MerseysideTeam News: Two changes for Everton in Chelsea clashLive Commentary: Everton 0-3 Chelsea - as it happenedEverton 'jump queue for Nigerian youngster'Koeman: 'Change of mentality required'
> Everton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 