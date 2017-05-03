Everton announce that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has signed a new five-year contract.

The 20-year-old only made his first-team debut for the Toffees in December, but they have decided to act on his impressive start to life in the senior setup by handing him a deal until 2022.

He told the club's official website: "I hadn't expected things to move as fast as they have and to have played against the teams I have done, so I'm very grateful for that and I'm working hard every day to improve. I'm learning every day in training and in the games, so I can't ask for much more.

"It only feels like yesterday when I was signing for Everton, so to be here now is a great feeling. My leap into the first-team was a bit quicker than expected and I've played a few games now. I came in with the Under-23s initially and I'm now really enjoying being part of the first-team squad."

Calvert-Lewin has made a total of four starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League, with his one goal coming against Hull City in March.

He has also spent time on loan at Northampton and Stalybridge Celtic during his time at Sheffield United, who he represented before signing for Everton in August 2016.