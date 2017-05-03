New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United reportedly show an interest in signing Ludogorets Razgrad attacker Jonathan Cafu.
Ludogorets Razgrad attacker Jonathan Cafu has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for West Ham United.

Reports have suggested that Slaven Bilic's position at the Hammers will be reviewed at the end of the season, but it appears that will not hinder the club's efforts in the transfer market.

According to The Express, the East London outfit have identified as a possible option in attack after he impressed for the Bulgarian team in the Champions League.

The 25-year-old has 14 goals to his name this season, but he would only cost £10.2m due to a release clause in his contract.

It has been claimed that other Premier League sides will rival West Ham for his signature, with Everton, Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion all considering the Brazilian as a potential target.

