Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin will sign a new five-year contract this week which will keep him at Goodison Park until 2022, according to reports.

The 20-year-old signed for the Toffees from League One side Sheffield United last August and made his debut for the club in the 2-1 win over Arsenal in December.

Calvert-Lewin has gone on to make a further nine appearances for the Merseyside club and scored his first Premier League goal in the 4-0 home victory over Hull City in March.

According to Sky Sports News, the £1.5m signing will put pen to paper on a new deal by the end of the week which will extend his spell at the club until 2022.

Calvert-Lewin, who has previously spent time on loan at Northampton Town and Stalybridge Celtic, has also played a pivotal role in Everton's Under-23s securing the Premier League 2 title, scoring four goals in nine matches.