New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Dominic Calvert-Lewin to sign new five-year Everton contract

A general view of Goodison Park at night
© SilverHub
Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin will sign a new five-year contract this week which will keep him at Goodison Park until 2022, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 18:50 UK

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has agreed a new five-year contract at Goodison Park, according to reports.

The 20-year-old signed for the Toffees from League One side Sheffield United last August and made his debut for the club in the 2-1 win over Arsenal in December.

Calvert-Lewin has gone on to make a further nine appearances for the Merseyside club and scored his first Premier League goal in the 4-0 home victory over Hull City in March.

According to Sky Sports News, the £1.5m signing will put pen to paper on a new deal by the end of the week which will extend his spell at the club until 2022.

Calvert-Lewin, who has previously spent time on loan at Northampton Town and Stalybridge Celtic, has also played a pivotal role in Everton's Under-23s securing the Premier League 2 title, scoring four goals in nine matches.

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Read Next:
Koeman: 'English bosses afraid to play youngsters'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Leighton Baines of Everton during their Capital One Cup Quarter Final at Riverside Stadium on December 1, 2015 in Middlesbrough, England.
Everton left-back Leighton Baines: 'The club will strengthen'
 Enner Valencia in action for Everton against Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Everton boss Ronald Koeman happy with Enner Valencia display
 Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
Marco Silva: 'No offers for Harry Maguire'
Calvert-Lewin to sign new Everton deal?Koeman "happy" despite Chelsea lossResult: Chelsea edge closer to title with win on MerseysideTeam News: Two changes for Everton in Chelsea clashLive Commentary: Everton 0-3 Chelsea - as it happened
Everton 'jump queue for Nigerian youngster'Koeman: 'Change of mentality required'Schneiderlin: 'Everton seeking revenge'Preview: Everton vs. ChelseaKoeman unsure over Romelu Lukaku future
> Everton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 