Tottenham Hotspur reportedly identify Bournemouth forward Joshua King as a potential transfer target for the summer.

Bournemouth striker Joshua King has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur.

Since the turn of the year, King has been one of the Premier League's in-form players with 12 goals being netted in 16 appearances, and it appears that his performances have attracted the attention of one of the division's top sides.

According to The Mirror, Spurs are considering placing an offer for the 25-year-old as they look to strengthen in the final third ahead of next season.

The North London outfit are well stocked in that area but with doubts over Erik Lamela and Vincent Janssen, reinforcements are likely to be sought ahead of the next campaign.

King's existing deal at the Cherries does not expire until 2020, and they are unlikely to entertain any offer short of £15m for the former Manchester United attacker.