Bournemouth star Joshua King attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur?

Joshua King celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Middlesbrough on April 22, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly identify Bournemouth forward Joshua King as a potential transfer target for the summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 10:26 UK

Bournemouth striker Joshua King has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur.

Since the turn of the year, King has been one of the Premier League's in-form players with 12 goals being netted in 16 appearances, and it appears that his performances have attracted the attention of one of the division's top sides.

According to The Mirror, Spurs are considering placing an offer for the 25-year-old as they look to strengthen in the final third ahead of next season.

The North London outfit are well stocked in that area but with doubts over Erik Lamela and Vincent Janssen, reinforcements are likely to be sought ahead of the next campaign.

King's existing deal at the Cherries does not expire until 2020, and they are unlikely to entertain any offer short of £15m for the former Manchester United attacker.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on February 11, 2017
Eriksen 'fully focused on Tottenham'
>
Toby Alderweireld applauds at the end of the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Toby Alderweireld 'will only sign new Tottenham deal if release clause added'
 Petr Cech in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Petr Cech: 'Arsenal's top-four hopes are all but over'
 Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Tony Pulis: 'Sean Dyche in Premier League's top three managers'
 Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Eddie Howe: 'Reaching 40 points a real achievement for Bournemouth'
