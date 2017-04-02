Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela thanks supporters for their well wishes as he begins his road to recovery following successful surgery on his hip.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Erik Lamela has confirmed that he has gone under the knife to rectify a troublesome hip problem that has plagued his season.

The Argentina international has not featured for the Lilywhites since October as a result of the issue, playing just 14 times in all during the 2016-17 campaign.

Spurs announced last week that Lamela would likely undergo surgery to finally put an end to his problems, and the 25-year-old has now revealed that the operation went ahead as planned and proved to be a success.

"The surgery went well, thanks to all for your positive messages," he posted on his personal Twitter page.

The surgery went well, thanks to all for your positive messages 👍🏼👍🏼😉😉💪🏼 #thanksgod pic.twitter.com/SRwG8RCZFt — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) April 2, 2017

Boss Mauricio Pochettino recently laughed off claims that Lamela is looking to leave Tottenham at the end of the season, having been linked with a number of sides during his six-month layoff.