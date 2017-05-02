The agent of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen plays down talk of a possible move to Barcelona, insisting that his client is focused on his current club.

The Dane's form this season has seen him linked with a number of Europe's top clubs, and his former manager Frank de Boer recently called for Barca to make a bid for the playmaker.

However, Eriksen only signed a new deal with Spurs earlier this season and his agent Martin Schoots has insisted that he pays little heed to talk of a move elsewhere.

"I prefer not to comment on what the newspapers write about the future. The only thing Christian wants to do is focus on playing his matches," Schoots told Danish newspaper BT.

"We let the rumours be rumoured, even now, when Christian's merits as a player who sets up a goal are better than anyone else, and now he scores also very important goals.

"Christian just wants to be important for the team, it is the only thing that matters to him."

Eriksen has scored 12 goals and set up 20 more in 45 games across all competitions this season.