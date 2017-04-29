New Transfer Talk header

Vincent Janssen rules out leaving Tottenham Hotspur

Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen admits that he is "disappointed" by his lack of impact in front of goal but has no intention of leaving the club.
Vincent Janssen has insisted that he is now a better player than 12 months ago and has not considered leaving Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season.

The Netherlands international has struggled to impress at White Hart Lane since joining from AZ in a £17m deal last summer, brought on board to either partner or challenge Harry Kane up front.

Janssen has managed just six goals for the Lilywhites in all competitions, four of those coming from the penalty spot, but despite failing to live up to the hype the 22-year-old - last season's Eredivisie top scorer - is determined to prove the doubters wrong.

"There have been a lot of rumours about me leaving but I have not been at the club for a year yet. When I joined I signed a long contract and I am happy here," he told The Sun. "Of course I am disappointed with my number of goals but I am not a quitter. I like the club - my teammates, the staff, the fans, the training, everything - and we are doing well, so why would I leave?

"I have not scored as many goals as I wanted to but I know I have improved as a player and I am a better player now than I was last season. I like it here, I really enjoy it. I think it's been a good season for me. I know people will see my number of goals and maybe joke at that. But this is my first season in a new country at a new club and I have learnt so much.

"People think because I am from Holland and we all speak English there would not be any problems. But everything in England is still new to me. I don't see my family or friends. The club have been brilliant with me and done everything possible to try to help me settle in. You learn always and I have learnt so much this season. I am always confident and I believe I will score more goals next season."

Janssen scored his only Premier League goal from open play in the recent 4-0 win over Bournemouth at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Your Comments
