Pep Guardiola 'wants British signings'

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
A report claims that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is intent on bringing a number of home-grown players to the Etihad Stadium this summer.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly intent on bringing a number of home-grown players to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

Guardiola is expected to be given £200m to spend on new signings this summer, and a number of players have been linked with the former English champions over the last couple of months.

According to Manchester Evening News, Guardiola has told Man City's director of football Txiki Begiristain to focus on signing British players rather than foreign imports.

The same report claims that Tottenham Hotspur's Kyle Walker is a leading target for Man City, with the right-back currently in contract limbo at White Hart Lane.

Man City were strongly linked with a move for Walker last summer, and it is believed that the Citizens have offered to double the England international's £70,000-a-week wages if he leaves Spurs at the end of the season.

