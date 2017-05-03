Former West Ham United and Aston Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker signs a contract with Norwegian side IK Start.

Midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker has signed a contract to play for Norwegian club IK Start.

The former West Ham United and Aston Villa player has been on trial at La Liga team Granada but after it emerged that he was unable to sign a deal with Tony Adams's side this season, he has opted to move elsewhere.

However, while delighted to find a new challenge in Norway's second tier, Reo-Coker has indicated that he could complete a transfer to Granada later in the year.

The 32-year-old told Sky Sports News: "It's been well documented that I've been training with Granada. Tony Adams was fantastic and he's indicated to my agent that he'd like to sign me for next season.

"In the meantime, I want to play games so I've made the decision to sign for IK Start. I could have bided my time and waited for things to develop, but I see this move as perfect for me right now. It works for the club too and I'm really excited to get started."

Reo-Coker has most recently represented Montreal Impact in the MLS, while he has not made an appearance in England since the start of 2013.