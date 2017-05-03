A report claims that Bayern Munich have discussed a potential move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez with agent Fernando Felicevich.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have reportedly opened negotiations with the agent of Alexis Sanchez over a summer transfer for the Arsenal forward.

The 28-year-old is soon to enter the final 12 months of his current deal at the Emirates Stadium and has stalled over putting pen to paper on extending those terms.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is certain that the Chile international will remain in place next season, even if it means then losing him on a free contract, but German publication Bild reports that Bayern have taken the first steps to signing Sanchez this summer.

Agent Fernando Felicevich, who also boasts Bayern ace Arturo Vidal among his clients, is said to have recently discussed a move to the Allianz Arena for the 24-goal forward.

Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus recently urged his former side to make a move for Sanchez, who is said to be valued at £50m by Arsenal.