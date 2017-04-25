Lothar Matthaus urges Bayern Munich to sign Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez
Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus wants to see Alexis Sanchez swap Arsenal for the Allianz Arena as he feels that his versatility will allow him to shine at the club.
Tuesday, April 25, 2017

The Chile international is soon to enter the final 12 months of his Emirates Stadium contract and has no current plans to open talks with the Gunners.

Arsenal could be prepared to cash in on their star man, who again proved to be the matchwinner in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final showdown against Manchester City with his 24th goal of the season, rather than allowing him to leave for free the following year.

Matthaus has urged Bayern to consider making a big-money offer for the 28-year-old, citing his versatility as a key reason why he will potentially be such a success in Bavaria.

"Sanchez is a great player, he would be a good signing for Bayern," he told AZ. "His biggest pro is that he can play in a central role up front and on the wings.

"He would not only be an alternative to Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, but could also replace Robert Lewandowski as Bayern's number nine whenever he is unavailable."

Matthaus spent 12 years with Bayern across two separate spells in his playing days, while also representing Borussia Monchengladbach and Inter Milan.

Olivier Giroud
