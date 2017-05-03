A report claims that Everton, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur all want to sign Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Everton, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are all reportedly considering moves for Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Sandro, 21, joined Malaga from Barcelona in last summer's transfer window, and has scored 13 times in 27 La Liga appearances this season.

According to AS, the attacker's form has attracted the attention of Premier League trio Everton, Liverpool and Spurs, who could all battle to bring the Spaniard to England before the start of the 2017-18 season.

Sandro came through the youth system at Barcelona - scoring seven times in 32 first-team appearances for the Spanish champions before being deemed surplus to requirements.

The former Spain Under-21 international has two years left to run on his current contract at Malaga.