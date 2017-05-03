New Transfer Talk header

Agent: 'Javier Pastore could end career at Paris Saint-Germain'

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian midfielder Javier Pastore (L) kicks to score a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and EA Guingamp on September 22, 2015 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
The agent of Javier Pastore claims that the Argentine international could end his career with Paris Saint-Germain.
By , European Football Editor
The agent of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore has claimed that the Argentine international could end his career with the French champions.

Pastore, 27, joined PSG from Italian side Palermo in the summer of 2011, and has made more than 220 appearances for the capital outfit over the last six years.

The midfielder has been frequently linked with a move away from PSG over the last couple of seasons, but his agent Marcelo Simonian has said that Pastore "loves France, Paris and PSG".

"[Pastore] loves France, Paris and PSG. And I can say that it is possible that he finishes his career there," TMW quotes Simonian as saying.

Pastore has only started nine Ligue 1 games for PSG this season, while he played just 15 minutes of their 2016-17 Champions League campaign.

