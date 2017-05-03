The agent of Javier Pastore claims that the Argentine international could end his career with Paris Saint-Germain.

Pastore, 27, joined PSG from Italian side Palermo in the summer of 2011, and has made more than 220 appearances for the capital outfit over the last six years.

The midfielder has been frequently linked with a move away from PSG over the last couple of seasons, but his agent Marcelo Simonian has said that Pastore "loves France, Paris and PSG".

"[Pastore] loves France, Paris and PSG. And I can say that it is possible that he finishes his career there," TMW quotes Simonian as saying.

Pastore has only started nine Ligue 1 games for PSG this season, while he played just 15 minutes of their 2016-17 Champions League campaign.