Chelsea to give new contract to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois?

Thibaut Courtois shows off his impressive nasal side profile on December 14, 2015
Chelsea are reportedly prepared to hand a pay-rise to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in a bid to fend off alleged interest from Real Madrid.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 14:20 UK

Chelsea have reportedly opted to hand a new contract, with a substantial pay-rise, to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

It has been previously claimed that Real Madrid hold a long-standing interest in the Belgian, who has represented their city rivals Atletico in the past.

However, with Manchester United stopper David de Gea also an option for Real, it appears that their admiration of Courtois has weakened and Chelsea are ready to capitalise by securing the 24-year-old's future.

According to the Daily Mail, Courtois will receive an increase on his £120,000-per-week wages, while his existing deal which runs out in 2019 will be extended.

It is unclear whether Courtois will jump at the chance to pen improved terms in West London, but Chelsea are expected to press hard to improve their position should rival clubs show an interest.

Courtois has made 104 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions.

David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
