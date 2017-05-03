Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly considering a summer move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has reportedly emerged as a surprise transfer target for Liverpool.

Fabregas has been a key figure at Stamford Bridge this season with four goals and nine assists coming from 25 appearances in the Premier League, but just 10 of those outings have come from the starting lineup.

The Spaniard could be used on a more regular basis when Chelsea feature in the Champions League next season but according to the Daily Star, Liverpool are ready to hand him an opportunity at Anfield.

The 29-year-old still has two years left on his existing deal in West London and it has been claimed that he is not making an active effort to leave the club, but he will have options during the summer.

Liverpool would likely have to offer close to £30m in order to tempt the Blues into a sale, but he may be regarded as a key addition as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his squad.

Manchester United - who are managed by Fabregas' former boss Jose Mourinho - are also likely to be contenders for his signature, but his future could potentially depend on who is able to achieve Champions League football for next season.

Fabregas has scored 17 goals in 128 appearances in all competitions since leaving Barcelona for Chelsea in 2014.