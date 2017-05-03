New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool considering summer move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas?

Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas during the Premier League match against Stoke City on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly considering a summer move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 11:28 UK

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has reportedly emerged as a surprise transfer target for Liverpool.

Fabregas has been a key figure at Stamford Bridge this season with four goals and nine assists coming from 25 appearances in the Premier League, but just 10 of those outings have come from the starting lineup.

The Spaniard could be used on a more regular basis when Chelsea feature in the Champions League next season but according to the Daily Star, Liverpool are ready to hand him an opportunity at Anfield.

The 29-year-old still has two years left on his existing deal in West London and it has been claimed that he is not making an active effort to leave the club, but he will have options during the summer.

Liverpool would likely have to offer close to £30m in order to tempt the Blues into a sale, but he may be regarded as a key addition as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his squad.

Manchester United - who are managed by Fabregas' former boss Jose Mourinho - are also likely to be contenders for his signature, but his future could potentially depend on who is able to achieve Champions League football for next season.

Fabregas has scored 17 goals in 128 appearances in all competitions since leaving Barcelona for Chelsea in 2014.

Andre Wisdom of Norwich City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Swansea City at Carrow Road on November 7, 2015
Read Next:
Liverpool to demand £4m for defender?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Cesc Fabregas, Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas during the Premier League match against Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Liverpool considering summer move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas?
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'I could field Under-23 side against Crystal Palace'
 A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic "stronger" after knee surgery
Man United quartet train ahead of Vigo clashMourinho 'bans social media at Man Utd'Griezmann wants close to £300k a week at United?Shaw 'to see specialist over ligament damage'Agent: 'Ibrahimovic injury not career ending'
Luke Shaw 'to miss rest of season'Collymore urges Shaw to leave Man UtdCarragher disagrees with Mourinho's complaintsGuidetti vows to 'keep city blue' against Man UtdReport: PL giants join Schick race
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace on August 29, 2015
Barcelona consider move for Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta?
 Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas during the Premier League match against Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Liverpool considering summer move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas?
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Report: Chelsea offer Southampton cash plus Andreas Christensen for Virgil van Dijk
Wanyama: 'Spurs have not given up hope'Fabregas 'not keen on Milan switch'Kane looking to keep pressure on ChelseaKylian Mbappe 'watches Chelsea games'Report: PL giants join Schick race
Pedro hails "best" Chelsea goalHazard was "scared" before Everton tripConte delighted with strength in depthOmeruo included in Chelsea Koulibaly deal?Conte: 'Ake can stand in for Luiz'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Liverpool News
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Live Commentary: Watford 0-1 Liverpool - as it happened
 Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas during the Premier League match against Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Liverpool considering summer move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas?
 A delighted Simon Mignolet after the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Simon Mignolet: Liverpool's win over Watford was "massive"
Liverpool to demand £4m for defender?Mariappa: 'Watford deserved a draw'Can hails "big step" towards top fourKlopp: 'Can playing through pain barrier'Mazzarri: 'Watford unlucky against Liverpool'
Klopp: 'Liverpool must stay focused'Lallana describes game time as "bonus"Liverpool 'resigned to losing Coutinho'Emre Can: "Best goal I've ever scored"Klopp hopes Coutinho injury "not too serious"
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 