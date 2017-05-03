New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool to demand £4m for defender Andre Wisdom?

Andre Wisdom of Norwich City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Swansea City at Carrow Road on November 7, 2015
Liverpool will reportedly demand £4m for defender Andre Wisdom during the summer after he was made available for transfer.
By , Reporter
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 09:58 UK

Liverpool have reportedly placed a price-tag of £4m on defender Andre Wisdom ahead of the summer transfer window.

Wisdom made his debut for the Merseyside giants back in 2012 but despite playing 22 times for the first team at Anfield, he has never been able to hold down a regular place in the squad.

He will shortly conclude his fourth successive loan spell away from the club and according to the Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp is prepared to sell the 23-year-old ahead of next season.

After making regular appearances for Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg during the current campaign, it has been claimed that the Premier League side will only accept offers in the region of £4m.

While Wisdom has not played a competitive fixture for Liverpool since September 2013, he has featured 97 times for Derby County, West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City and Salzburg respectively.

He has also previously represented England at Under-21 level.

