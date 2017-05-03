New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Paul Lambert hints at Paul Gladon exit in summer

Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert hints that striker Paul Gladon is likely to leave the Championship outfit at the end of the season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 11:42 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert has acknowledged that striker Paul Gladon is unlikely to make the breakthrough at Molineux.

Last summer, the Championship outfit paid £1m to sign the forward from Heracles, but he has played just 196 minutes of football in all competitions.

It is expected that Wolves would have to take a financial hit should they wish to offload the 25-year-old in the summer, but Lambert has suggested that he will be allowed to leave for pastures new.

The Scot told the Express & Star: "He's just not part of it. I've got so many players here. Paul has maybe found it hard himself. I think it's maybe thrown him as well, how hard it is. I've just got to go with ones I think can do it, week in week out.

"Maybe he'll come to me and say it's not worked, which is fine, no issues. It's an area where we'll try and strengthen. He's trained with us a bit and done games with the under-23s and things like that.

"You can't train 30-odd guys, the squad's too big, you have to cut it and unfortunately guys have to miss out at times."

Gladon has not made a first-team appearance for Wolves since September 27.

Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
Read Next:
Lambert: 'I will focus on British signings'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paul Lambert, Paul Gladon, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Paul Lambert hints at Paul Gladon exit in summer
 Wolves manager the mighty Paul Lambert poses with his well-deserved Championship manager of the month award for March 2017
Paul Lambert: 'Wolverhampton Wanderers will be better next year'
 Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
Paul Lambert: 'I will focus on British signings'
Wagner: 'Playoffs a big achievement'Result: Huddersfield Town clinch playoff spotLambert: 'I want to sign Weimann'Team News: Wolves unchanged against RoversEdwards "proud" of Wolves milestone
Costa still an injury doubt for WolvesStearman keen on Wolves stayPaul Lambert heaps praise on WolvesWolves 'keen on Chris Martin'Team News: Batth, Cavaleiro miss out for Wolves
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
3Reading45257136462282
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds452491259431681
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield45256145655181
6Fulham4521141083562777
7Leeds UnitedLeeds452281560461474
8Norwich CityNorwich4519101681691267
9Derby CountyDerby451812155349466
10Brentford4518101774621264
11Preston North EndPreston451614156462262
12Aston Villa451613164647-161
13Cardiff CityCardiff451611185761-459
14Barnsley451513176464058
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves451510205358-555
16Ipswich TownIpswich451316164855-755
17Bristol City45159216065-554
18Queens Park RangersQPR45158225262-1053
19Burton Albion451313194759-1252
20Birmingham CityBirmingham451214194464-2050
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest45139235972-1348
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn451115195064-1448
RWigan AthleticWigan451011243956-1741
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4557333997-5822
> Full Version
 