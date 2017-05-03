Birmingham City are reportedly tracking Oxford United defender Cheyenne Dunkley ahead of a potential move in the summer.

Birmingham City have reportedly taken an interest in Oxford United defender Cheyenne Dunkley.

The West Midlands outfit are currently trying to retain their status in the Championship, but it appears that they are already considering their options in the transfer market, regardless of where they begin next season.

According to the Daily Mail, Dunkley has impressed when watched by the Blues during the current campaign and he is seen as an option due to his deal running out at the Kassam Stadium in the upcoming weeks.

Oxford are keen on keeping the 25-year-old, but he could be on the move after rejecting offers to remain with the League One club.

Dunkley forged a reputation for himself at non-league side Hednesford Town, before his time at Kidderminster Harriers was followed by a switch to Oxford.

He has made 96 appearances for the club since signing in November 2014.