Real Sociedad forward Carlos Vela is reportedly weighing up a summer move to the MLS.

The 28-year-old has scored 71 times in 229 appearances for Sociedad over the last six seasons, but his current deal at the Anoeta will expire in the summer of 2018, and talks over a fresh contract are yet to begin.

According to ESPN, 2018 expansion entrant LAFC are among those interested, while neighbouring Los Angeles Galaxy are said to be long-term admirers of the Mexican international.

Colorado Rapids, Chicago Fire and San Jose Earthquakes have all previously been linked with a move for Vela, although it is understood that the LA duo currently lead the race.

Vela has scored 15 times in 51 appearances for the Mexican national team.