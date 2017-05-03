New Transfer Talk header

Alexandre Lacazette only interested in Champions League football

Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette reveals that he will only contemplate leaving the Ligue 1 club for a team who are playing in the Champions League.
Striker Alexandre Lacazette has revealed the conditions it will take for him to consider leaving Lyon during the summer.

The French international has been linked with a big-money move to a European giant in the summer, with Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund all said to be keen on his signature.

However, he has stated that he will only contemplate an exit from his current club for a team who have qualified for the Champions League and who "play good football".

The 25-year-old told UEFA's official website: "[The team I will join] will have to be in the Champions League and play good football. Passing the ball, not just hitting it from box to box. Not kick and rush. That would not work for me."

Both Atletico and Dortmund are well placed to earn Champions League football next season, but as it stands, Arsenal will only qualify for the Europa League.

Lacazette has scored 30 goals in all competitions during the current campaign.

 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
